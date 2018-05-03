Deepika Padukone shares pic with Ranbir Kapoor and fans can't decide if she looks better with Ranveer Singh—Check comments

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone has had terrific on-screen jodi with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Her films with these actors in the lead have done immensely well at the Box Office. Her last release 'Padmaavat' was starring Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor which fared extremely well and set the cash registers ringing.

Now, Dippy recently walked the ramp with Ranbir for ace designer Manish Malhotra's Mijwan Fashion show. The duo shared an amazing chemistry and once again fans wanted to see them together on the big screens. Now, days after the show, the actress shared the picture with Ranbir on her Instagram and it led to a flood of comments.

jab naina met bunny... @manishmalhotra05 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 2, 2018 at 10:50pm PDT

Some wanted her to work with Ranbir asap while others wanted them to get back together (yes fans can have bizarre wishes at times). However, there was DeepVeer army which believed that she looks much better with Ranveer Singh.

For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Deepika dated for sometime before going separate ways. However, they still remain cordial with each other and even starred in films like 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Tamasha' together.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Ranveer and Deepika, who are reportedly dating each other might be heading looking for a November wedding this year. But there is no official announcement about the same as yet.