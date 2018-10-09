Deepika Padukone slays casual look as she gets snapped at airport post an ad shoot — See pics

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone has been making headlines due to buzz going around her rumoured impending wedding with beau Ranveer Singh. As per reports, Deepika and Ranveer will tie the knot early next year in a destination wedding in Italy.

Notably, both are actors have busy with their professional commitments. While Ranveer has films like 'Takht', 'Simmba', 'Gully Boy' and '83', Deepika has bagged next series of 'XxX' franchise opposite Vin Diesel. She has also been signed in for Meghna Gulzar's next on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. As per reports, Deepika will not only play the lead but also produce the yet-untitled film. She may also be a part of Luv Ranjan's next directorial venture starring her former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. However, there has been no confirmation on Luv Ranjan's project yet.

Amidst all this, the leggy lass was on Monday clicked by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport shooting for an advertisement. Deepika looked extremely stylish and a head-turner in a casual checkered skirt and a light pink sweater. She was sporting a pair of sneakers along with stylish black sunnies. Take a look at her photos here:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

As per reports, Deepika was shooting for famous biscuit brand 'Britannia Good Day' commercial at the Mumbai airport.

Deepika recently graced the cover of Femina's 59th Anniversary special cover "The Inclusivity Special #WE THE PEOPLE". She has also shot for the first episode of the sixth season of 'Koffee With Karan' with Alia Bhatt and appeared with Ranveer Singh to the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

On October 4, the 'Piku' actress was honoured with the prestigious 'Creative Personality Of The Year Award' for her remarkable performance in the magnum opus 'Padmaavat', at the GQ Men of the year awards.