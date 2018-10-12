हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone features on magazine cover as'Creative Personality of the year'

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone featured on the cover of GQ India as she was honoured with the prestigious 'Creative Personality Of The Year Award' for her remarkable performance in the year's magnum opus Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone features on magazine cover as&#039;Creative Personality of the year&#039;

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone featured on the cover of GQ India as she was honoured with the prestigious 'Creative Personality Of The Year Award' for her remarkable performance in the year's magnum opus Padmaavat.

Lauding the astonishing performance of the actress, GQ India awarded Deepika Padukone with the honour. 

Sharing the Digital cover, GQ posted saying,  An actor par excellence and a consummate #humanitarian, our Creative Personality @deepikapadukone mainstreamed the conversation around mental health issues like depression. Her work is marked by the same candour and even when controversy strikes, her resilience is admirable. She has played multiple double roles, because she's an actor so beautiful, it only makes sense that she be cast opposite herself! You’ll find @deepikapadukone in this month’s issue, out NOW".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Exclusive #DigitalCover: An actor par excellence and a consummate #humanitarian, our Creative Personality @deepikapadukone mainstreamed the conversation around mental health issues like depression. Her work is marked by the same candour and even when controversy strikes, her resilience is admirable. She has played multiple double roles, because she's an actor so beautiful, it only makes sense that she be cast opposite herself! You’ll find @deepikapadukone in this month’s issue, out NOW. Photo: @errikosandreouphoto _______________________________________________ #DeepikaPadukone #DP #CreativePersonality #Actor #Creative #Bollywood #MentalHealth #Depression #Resilience #WomenWeLove #GQWoman #GQAwards #GQ10 #NewIssue #OutNow #OnStands

A post shared by GQ India (@gqindia) on

The actress donned a sheer white shirt with balloon sleeves and a black high waist leather pant, teamed with hair tied in a messy bun, dewy makeup and black pumps completing her look.

The ever-stylish diva slayed the red carpet as she made heads turn at the awards night. Earlier, the actress mesmerized the world with her bold and rocking style statement at MET Gala and Cannes apart from her international magazine covers like TINGS London. 

Termed as the Queen of 100 crores club, Deepika Padukone holds the most number of 7 100 crores films, while her recent outing Padmavat clocking 300 crores at the box office. With this Deepika was titled the first actress to have entered the 300 crore club with a woman led film.

 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneGQ creative personality of the yearPadmaavat

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close