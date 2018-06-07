हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone snapped exiting jewellery store with mother. Has wedding shopping begun?

Deepika Padukone, who is currently on a break and is not shooting for any film, was spotted exiting a famous jewellery showroom in Bandra. The actress was accompanied by her mother. 

Deepika Padukone snapped exiting jewellery store with mother. Has wedding shopping begun?
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone, who is currently on a break and is not shooting for any film, was spotted exiting a famous jewellery showroom in Bandra. The actress was accompanied by her mother. 

It is to be noted that Deepika's wedding with her beau Ranveer is one of the most awaited weddings of the year. And as per reports, Deepika has been utilising all her free time to shop for her wedding. 

Check out her photos here: 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

The 'Padmaavat' star had kept her look simple as she was dressed in a pink Anarkali and golden mojris and was seen smiling as she came out of the store. In March this year, Deepika was spotted checking out various jewellery stores with her sister Anisha and mother in Bengaluru.

Deepika and Ranveer have reportedly been in a steady relationship for over four years. However, none of the two ever confirmed it. 

Speculations about Deepika and Ranveer's wedding have been rife since January this year. As per a Filmfare report, the duo is likely to tie the knot on November 19 this year. Earlier, when Ranveer was asked about the wedding, he denied any such development and maintained that will there be any big development, he would be the first person to make it public. 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepika wedding shoppingDeepika Ranveer weddingDeepika jewellery store

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close