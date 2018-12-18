Deepika Padukone talks about Ranbir Kapoor not attending her wedding reception

New Delhi: Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the talk of the town these days. The couple got married in November this year and left everyone awestruck. Recently, Ranveer won the Best Actor award for Padmaavat at Star Screen Awards. The hunk of an actor thanked his wife, Deepika for keeping him grounded and delivered a moving speech that brought tears to Dippy's eyes. 'DeepVeer' keep setting couple goals each day and we couldn't be more excited for the couple!

After their wedding, Deepika and Ranveer hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends. Deepika and Ranveer's second Mumbai wedding reception was a starry affair with celebs from the entertainment world partying under one roof. Actor Ranbir Kapoor was also invited but he didn't attend the party.

It is no secret that Deepika and Ranbir were dating each other in the past. Even after their breakup, the two remained on good terms with each other and even starred in two films together. Ranbir was invited at the 'DeepVeer' Mumbai reception but the actor gave it a miss.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Deepika was asked about Ranbir giving her wedding reception a miss on the famous chat show 'Famously Filmfare'.

To this, the report quotes Deepika, “We’ve not spoken. I mean, we spoke before the reception but we have not spoken after. But, that’s him. I’m not surprised at all. But, that’s the relationship we share and that’s the beauty of that relationship; so much is said without saying much at all.” Deepika and Ranbir are close friends and have collaborated on many projects after their break-up.”

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14 in a traditional Konkani style ceremony. A day later, on November 15, 'Deepveer' solemnized their wedding as per the Sindhi tradition.

After their wedding in Italy, the couple hosted a reception in Bengaluru on November 21. Soon after the Bengaluru reception, the couple hosted two more receptions in Mumbai on November 28 and December 1.