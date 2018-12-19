हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone to attend Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' reception?

Her spokeperson has confirmed the news that Queen 'Padmaavati' of B-Town will be in attendance at the Mumbai wedding reception of  'NickYanka'.

Deepika Padukone to attend Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas&#039; reception?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be hosting their third wedding reception in Mumbai which will see in attendance the Bollywood celebs. The couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in the first week of December, as per Indian and Western wedding traditions. 

The wedding was a grand affair and was held at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. After their wedding festivities, the couple returned to Mumbai and later, headed for a short trip to Omen to spend time with each other. Later, they both left for America where Nick resumed his work.

On Wednesday, Nick and Priyanka arrived back in Mumbai and held their second reception tonight. The reception was held most for her extended family members. The couple will be hosting their third wedding reception in Mumbai tomorrow, i.e., and for the event, Priyanka has sent an invitation to her colleagues and friends from the film industry. 

Deepika Padukone, who recently tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Ranveer Singh in a private ceremony in Italy, is all set to attend the function. Her spokesperson confirmed about the same to The DB Post, saying, "Yes, she will be attending the reception and was one of the first ones to receive the invite."

It is to be noted that Deepika and Priyanka worked together in 'Bajirao Masthani' and for a song sequence in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Ram Leela'. The girls share a good terms with each other. In fact, the two wished each other on the social media after they posted photos from their wedding. 

