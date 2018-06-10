हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone to move in with her in-laws after marriage with Ranveer Singh?

Rumours say that Deepika and Ranveer are set to tie the knot in November this year. And preparation for the wedding is already in full swing. 

New Delhi: Speculations about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's impending wedding this year is one of the most discussed things in B-town. So far, the couple has not yet confirmed nor denied rumours. But despite that, the gossip mills are abuzz with rumours of the duo preparing for the wedding. 

Only recently, Deepika was spotted exiting a renowned jewellery store with her mother in Bandra. Several reports claimed that the actress had visited the store to purchase jewellery for her wedding. And now, a mid-day report has claimed that 'Padmaavat' star Ranveer Singh has bought two floors of the same building where he currently resides. It is to be noted that the actor stays in Khar. 

The report claims that a major reconstruction is happening on the two floors and the work is overseen by Deepika herself. Apparently, the couple would be staying close to Ranveer's parents after the wedding. 

Deepika and Ranveer have reportedly been in a steady relationship for over four years. Speculations about Deepika and Ranveer's wedding have been rife since January this year. As per a Filmfare report, the duo is likely to tie the knot on November 19 this year. 

Several media reports said that parents of both sides have met each other and have reportedly zeroed on the wedding date and place. While the couple will keep the nuptials a private affair, a grand reception will be thrown in Mumbai as well as Deepika's hometown Bengaluru for family and friends. 

 

