Deepika Padukone turns 31: Special plans of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' team revealed

New Delhi: Bollywood diva, who turned 31-year-old on Thursday, is currently in Mexico for the promotions of her Hollywood debut film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. And, in order to make this day more special, the team of her upcoming film has some special plans.

Recently, a Twitter user told director DJ Caruso that it is Dippy birthday today. To which, he replied, "yes we have a bday dinner setup for tomorrow to celebrate her birthday."

Aww! It is good to know that she will be spending a good time on her birthday when away from family and B-Town buddies.

Vin Diesel starrer 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' is all set for the release. It also features Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa and Samuel L Jackson in prominent roles.

The movie will be releasing in India on January 14 this year.

@Deepi_crazen @deepikapadukone yes we have a bday dinner setup for tomorrow to celebrate her birthday — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) January 4, 2017

Excited much?