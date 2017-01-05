Deepika Padukone turns 31: Special plans of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' team revealed
New Delhi: Bollywood diva, who turned 31-year-old on Thursday, is currently in Mexico for the promotions of her Hollywood debut film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. And, in order to make this day more special, the team of her upcoming film has some special plans.
Recently, a Twitter user told director DJ Caruso that it is Dippy birthday today. To which, he replied, "yes we have a bday dinner setup for tomorrow to celebrate her birthday."
Aww! It is good to know that she will be spending a good time on her birthday when away from family and B-Town buddies.
Vin Diesel starrer 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' is all set for the release. It also features Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa and Samuel L Jackson in prominent roles.
The movie will be releasing in India on January 14 this year.
@Deepi_crazen @deepikapadukone yes we have a bday dinner setup for tomorrow to celebrate her birthday
— D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) January 4, 2017
Excited much?
