Deepika Padukone turns 'Cheerleader' for husband Ranveer Singh—Watch

New Delhi: Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and now that they have entered matrimony, they give us major marriage goals each day! Be it stepping out hand-in-hand in public or showering each other with love on social media, 'DeepVeer' makes us believe in happily ever afters.

On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared an endearing video of his wife. He captioned the video as 'My Cheerleader'

Check it out here:

Deepika's million dollar smile is hard to miss in the video! The way she says 'Ye aaya police' is a reference to Ranveer's latest release, 'Simmba' in which he plays the role of a cop. 'Simmba' has minted over Rs 200 crores at the Indian box office and is performing well internationally too. The film also stars the beautiful Sara Ali Khan and has been helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Coming to Ranveer and Deepika, the couple got married at the picturesque locale of Lake Como, Italy in a private wedding ceremony. 'Deepveerkishaadi' trended on social media in November as the couple shared their dreamy wedding pictures. Since the venue was well guarded, the only pics that we have from the wedding ceremony are the ones that the couple shared themselves. After the wedding, Deepika and Ranveer hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru which was followed by two more receptions in Mumbai.

The couple is truly a match made in heaven and it is a delight to watch them together!