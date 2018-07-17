हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone wishes Katrina Kaif on birthday! Check her message

Deepika and Katrina at one point in their lives dated Ranbir Kapoor.

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif celebrated her 35th birthday on July 16 and almost everyone from the film fraternity wished her on social media. The actress is currently in London and spent a fun birthday with her family.

So, on Kat's birthday, guess who else wished her? Well, it was none other than tally and talented Deepika Padukone. The gorgeous actress commented on Katrina's recent picture and left her a sweet birthday message.

Check it out here:

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

This has caught many eyeballs, especially because the two leading ladies never really hit it off as friends although they remained cordial with each other. Reason for it? For the uninitiated, both Deepika and Katrina at one point in their lives dated Ranbir Kapoor.

However, everyone has moved on now and Dippy darling is allegedly in a relationship with Ranveer Singh. Katrina, meanwhile is happily single. So, looks like the actresses have decided to bury the hatchet and let bygones be bygones.

We like the girl bonding thing, ladies!

On the work front, Katrina has two big releases lined up this year. She will be seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Also, she has YRF's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' with Aamir Khan. It also features Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

 

 

