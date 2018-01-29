Deepika Padukone wouldn’t invite this Bollywood star to her wedding

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone may not be contemplating marriage now but she is very clear about the guest list. Whenever the dimpled beauty decides to tie the nuptial knot, this Bollywood star wouldn’t be invited to her wedding. And no prize for guessing who it would be, because it is pretty oblivious.

Still guessing? Well, here’s a clue. The Bollywood star dated her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor!

Wondering who it is?

The answer is Katrina Kaif.

Deepika recently made her presence felt on Neha Dhupia’s show Vogue BFFs along with her younger sister Anisha Padukone. And that’s when she revealed who she wouldn’t invite to her wedding ceremony.

Here’s what happened according to a report in Mid-Day.

A source revealed to the tabloid that during the Say It Or Strip It segment, Neha asked Deepika if Katrina would be invited to her wedding. And Deepika promptly, replied with a firm ‘No’.

For the unversed, Katrina started dating Ranbir Kapoor after he broke up with Deepika. However, he remained friends with her even post breakup. Rumours were rife that Katrina wasn’t pleased with their friendship.

Nonetheless, Deepika has moved on and so has Ranbir. The Piku star is seeing her Padmaavat co-star Ranveer Singh. The two have been together for over 4 years now but haven’t yet openly admitted to being in love. They have verbally remained tight-lipped about the relationship but have made it pretty obvious by walking hand-in-hand at various social dos.