Deepika Padukone's adorable childhood photo is too cute to miss

New Delhi: The highly-talented Deepika Padukone has the looks to die for. The beautiful actress sets hearts beating each time she is clicked at an airport or posts a picture. Deepika has a mammoth fan-following and people just can't get enough of Miss Padukone's billion-dollar smile and captivating eyes. The gorgeous actress is a fitness freak as well.

Well, looks like Deepika has been into outdoor activities ever since she was a child! The actress took to Instagram a few days ago and shared an adorable childhood pic. The caption of the photo is, “tomboy...then,now & forever...”

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Aug 2, 2018 at 4:13am PDT

We bet you can't take your eyes off the young miss Padukone!

The actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'. The film emerged a blockbuster and Deepika was widely praised for her role in the film.

Deepika rose to fame with superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Om Shanti Om". After that, she featured in films like "Cocktail", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "Piku", "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", "Happy New Year", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat".

She also tried her hands in Hollywood by starring alongside Vin Diesel in the movie "xXx: Return of Xander Cage".

The actress's personal life has also been making headlines for quite some time. Rumours are that Deepika may soon get hitched to rumoured beau Ranveer Singh in November this year. Neither Deepika nor Ranveer have confirmed their relationship or marriage rumours but their social media PDA and public appearances speak for themselves