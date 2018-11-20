Deepika Padukone's Bengaluru house gets lit up beautifully ahead of wedding reception — Pics inside

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika's Bengaluru house is all lit and has been decorated with white flowers.

Deepika's Bengaluru house is all lit and has been decorated with white flowers.

Deepika Padukone&#039;s Bengaluru house gets lit up beautifully ahead of wedding reception — Pics inside
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Newlywed couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jet off to Bengaluru on Tuesday for their wedding reception that has especially been organised for their loved ones. After arriving at the Bengaluru airport, where they were greeted with a huge cheer, Ranveer and Deepika headed to her residence. 

To welcome the newlyweds, Deepika's residence was beautifully decked up and was lit up with hundreds of lights. We got hands on several photos from outside her Bengaluru's residence which showed her adobe lit up like a bride. Take a look: 

 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Earlier in the day, 'Deep Veer' treated fans to a few glimpses of their wedding celebrations, which was held at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy last week. From Haldi to Mehendi and the wedding nuptials, Deepika and Ranveer shared several images of their special moments from their wedding with their fans. In the photos, both of them were seen enjoying joyful moments from the celebrations.

The star couple tied the knot on November 14 and 15. The two are hosting their wedding reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday and in Mumbai on November 28.

Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepika Ranveer weddingDeepika Bengaluru houseDeepika Ranveer reception

