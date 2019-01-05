Deepika Padukone's birthday special: Throwback to her most stunning desi looks

New Delhi: Birthday girl Deepika Padukone has turned a year older today and just as she celebrates her special day with beau Ranveer Singh in a faraway land, we decide to go on a nostalgia trip. On her birthday, let's take a look at some of the most stunning desi avatars.

We surfed her Instagram account and got our hands on the most breathtaking pictures where she can be seen dressed in a nine-yard saree looking simply wow! Also, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who designed her wedding attire has always shared gorgeous clicks of the actress. Check it out here:

The actress got married to longtime beau Ranveer Singh in what can be called nothing less than a fairytale wedding. The couple got married at the picturesque locales of Lake Como, Italy. They had two ceremonies—Konkani and Sindhi on November 14 and 15 respectively.

On the work front, Dippy is set to sweep the viewers off their feet one more time. She will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will not only play the titular role but also produce the movie.

The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15. The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.

The acid attack survivor is successfully running her NGO Chhanv Foundation now. She fell in love with social worker and activist Alok Dixit and together they have a daughter named Pihu.