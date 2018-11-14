हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's cousin just tweeted about the 'fairytale union', welcomes Ranveer Singh to family—See tweet

The pre-wedding festivities had kicked-off in both the households with an auspicious Nandi Puja at Padukone's house in Bangalore and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer's residence.

Deepika Padukone&#039;s cousin just tweeted about the &#039;fairytale union&#039;, welcomes Ranveer Singh to family—See tweet
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's most loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony at Lake Como Italy. Their wedding was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. DeepVeer has so far managed to keep their wedding pictures well-guarded and none of it has made it to social media as yet.

However, some fan clubs did manage to share some pictures and videos taken from a distance. And now, Deepika's cousin Amit Padukone took to Twitter and shared the experience of witnessing a beautiful marriage ceremony. He wrote: "Magical week, steeped purely in love. Fairy-tale union of the two most kind, beautiful souls. @RanveerOfficial Welcome to the fam! you've dethroned me as filmiest, but I'll cope @deepikapadukone Never seen you happier; you deserve no less! #ladkiwale #DeepVeerKiShaadi"

The pre-wedding festivities had kicked-off in both the households with an auspicious Nandi Puja at Padukone's house in Bangalore and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer's residence.

On Tuesday, the couple got engaged in Phool Muddi ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Reportedly, the couple will get married according to Sindhi tradition on November 15, 2018. The two dated each other for nearly six years before entering matrimony.

The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates. The couple is going to have two receptions—in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

Their Mumbai reception is going to take place on November 28, 2018, at The Grand Hyatt.

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer Singhdeepika weddingRanveer Singh marriagedeepveer first picturesLake ComoLake Como ItalyDeepika wedding picsdeepika wedding picturesdeepika cousin

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close