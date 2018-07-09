हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post shows how to get your wedding look right!

Deepika has not signed any film after 'Padmaavat' this year.

New Delhi: One of leading ladies in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has just hit the 25.1 million followers on Instagram which equals Priyanka Chopra's score on the photo-sharing site. Well, it just proves how popular both these superstars are. 

Deepika keeps her fan base happy with her regular posts which give us a sneak-peek of all things latest in her life. Now, she recently shared a picture which actually is a grab from her commercial ad for the jewellery brand she endorses. 

In the picture, Deepika is looking drop dead gorgeous and absolutely wedding ready.

Isn't it giving you major feels and some style inspo on how to rock a wedding you are about to attend?  Well, that heavy kohl-eyes and roses beautifully done in the hair will make you tick all the right boxes when it comes to keeping it classy yet stylish. 

Well, these days the buzz is strong about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding which is reportedly set for November this year. The couple has not talked about in public yet specualtions are rife the duo might be opting for a winter wedding in Italy. 

On the professional front, Deepika has not signed any film after 'Padmaavat' this year. Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen in 'Gully Boy' and 'Simmba. 

