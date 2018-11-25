हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's offbeat look at Ritika Bhavnani's party is stealing hearts—Pics inside

'Deepveerkishaadi' is the most talked about topic these days and fans couldn't be happier for the couple!

Deepika Padukone&#039;s offbeat look at Ritika Bhavnani&#039;s party is stealing hearts—Pics inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all over the internet today! The couple's pictures and videos from the post-wedding bash hosted by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani are going viral on social media. Ranveer, who is known for his quirky fashion sense, opted for a vibrant outfit from Manish Arora's collections. The actor complimented the outfit with kohl-rimmed eyes, handlebar mustache and jewelry from Amrapali Jaipur. While Deepika too was dressed in a similar fashion and her bright red tiara stole everyone's attention.

Sharing Deepika's look on Instagram, designer Sabyasachi wrote, “Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone head-to-toe in Sabyasachi for her post-wedding celebrations.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

Well, Deepika indeed looks stunning and she has never be seen in such an avatar before! Her look is winning hearts and people are going gaga over her.

Ranveer was the happiest groom at his wedding with Deepika. The couple tied the knot on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony at the picturesque locale of Lake Como, Italy. A day later, on November 15, Deepika and Ranveer solemnized their wedding as per the Sindhi tradition.

The couple hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru on 21st night and the Mumbai reception will take place on December 1. Both Deepika and Ranveer shared their Bengaluru reception look on Instagram. While the actress looked graceful as ever in a gold saree and matching jewelry, Ranveer looked like the 'prince charming' every girl wishes for.

'Deepveerkishaadi' is the most talked about topic these days and fans couldn't be happier for the couple!

Here's wishing them a happy married life!

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer Singhritika bhavnaniDeepika and Ranveer wedding

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close