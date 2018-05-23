Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha sends a meme to describe her sibling's behaviour at home and in public

Mumbai: A sister's love is incomparable. Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone share the same sisterly bond and are like common siblings. They have their own share of fun, fights and laughter. The dimpled beauty took to her Instagram to post a meme sent by Anisha that describe's the former's behaviour at home and in public.

The meme has a collage of two photographs of a dog making two different kinds of expression.

Deepika wrote: "after a hard day at work, this is what my little sister sends me!!! love you AP!@anishapadukone (sic)."

Deepika and Anisha are daughters of legendary Badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala. The two sisters give sister goals and prove that sibling love is all about unconditional love.

On the work front, Deepika garnered rave reviews for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, a film in which she essayed the role of Rani Padmavati. She has not signed any other film as yet and it is being believed that the actress is preparing for her wedding this year end.

For the unversed, speculations are rife that Deepika is dating Ranveer Singh. However, the two have neither denied nor admitted to being in love.

There are reports that preparations for the wedding have begun but the two have categorically denied plans of marriage any time soon.