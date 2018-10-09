हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's smile on Femina cover will make your day! See pic

In merely 12 hours after posting the picture, it has garnered as many as 725, 703 likes already.

Deepika Padukone&#039;s smile on Femina cover will make your day! See pic

New Delhi: The top-notch Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone is a newsmaker! After enticing the audiences with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic period drama 'Padmaavat' this year, the actress has finally confirmed her next project.

Deepika will be seen in 'Raazi' filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's next based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Dippy was so touched by her story that not only will she play the lead but also produce it.

The tall and talented actress is also a big hit on social media. She recently shared the cover of Femina magazine and we must say that her wide smile will win your hearts!

Check out:

She recently bagged the 'Creative Personality Of The Year Award' for her remarkable performance in the magnum opus Padmaavat at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

Besides her professional commitments, it's her personal life which is making the most noise right now. There is strong rumour doing the rounds that Deepika and alleged beau Ranveer Singh might take the plunge and get married early next year.

However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. 

Deepika PadukoneFemina Coverdeepika magazine coverRanveer Singh

