Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's picture goes viral; is this her post-wedding look?

A picture of the newly-wed Deepika Padukone is doing rounds on the internet and it is being said that this is her look after the wedding.

Deepika Padukone&#039;s picture goes viral; is this her post-wedding look?
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the talk of the town these days and people can't stop gushing over the couple's adorable wedding pictures. The much-in-love couple got hitched at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. After making us wait for a long time, DeepVeer shared their wedding pics on Instagram and well, they were worth the hype! The two looked endearing together and the pics warmed the cockles of our hearts.

Check it out here, as shared by a fan club:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @ranveerdeepikaforever on

Do you think this is Deepika's post-wedding look? Well, your guess is as good as ours!

Both Deepika and Ranveer opted for Sabyasachi ensemble on their big day and the official wedding pics were released yesterday. Deepika looked gorgeous in a red lehenga matched with heavy jewellery for her Sindhi wedding while Ranveer looked dapper in a sherwani. Social media has been flooded by wishes for the lovely couple and fans couldn't be more thrilled to see the two finally seal their bond!

Deep-Veer were rumoured to be dating for nearly six years but never really admitted to dating each other. They dropped ample hints through their social media PDA and public appearances but their relationship was made official only when they shared wedding invites on Twitter.

The newlyweds are expected to be back in India by the end of the week and will reportedly host two reception parties. One at Bengaluru, Deepika's hometown, and the other in Mumbai.

Here's wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness together!

Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepika Padukone post wedding lookDeepika and Ranveer weddingDeepVeer wedding pics

