Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's viral pic from her wedding party in Mumbai shows she can pull off anything!

Deepika Padukone&#039;s viral pic from her wedding party in Mumbai shows she can pull off anything!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's big fat wedding at the picturesque locales of Lake Como in Italy was high on the buzzword. The adorbs got married as per Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15 respectively. Their wedding was a private affair with only family and close friends in attendance.

The couple then hosted a grand reception in Bangalore for relatives. Much like the wedding, Deepika was styled by Sabyasachi Mukherjee while Ranveer opted for a Rohit Bal ensemble.

Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a private wedding party in Mumbai—all Sindhi style on November 24, 2018. The night saw Ranveer in his elements shining bright in a Manish Arora jazzy attire while Dippy once again opted for a Sabya creation.

A picture from the wedding party has gone viral on the internet where Dippy darling can be seen in her second look from the night. Deepika can be seen wearing a black velvet blazer with heavy smokey eyes. Check it out here:

She channelled her inner Frida Kahlo and was seen in a bright red and pink flower lehenga with roses beautifully done on her hair. The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates.

The couple is now going to host a lavish reception in Mumbai.

