हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone's wedding ring has a giant rock - Here's how much it costs

Deepika and Ranveer flew to Italy last weekend with their family for the destination twin wedding ceremony. 

Deepika Padukone&#039;s wedding ring has a giant rock - Here&#039;s how much it costs
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone is Mrs Ranveer Singh Bhavnani now. The dimpled beauty from South India, who looked insanely beautiful on her wedding day, sported a giant rock on her ring finger. And it is most definitely her engagement or wedding ring.

Going by its size, we are sure it costs a bomb! According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, the precious rock's price is between Rs 1.3 - 2.7 crores!

Yes, it reportedly costs over 1 Crore. Many rings adorned Deepika's fingers but the one studded with the huge diamond grabbed eyeballs.

Deepika and Ranveer flew to Italy last weekend with their family for the destination twin wedding ceremony. On November 14, Deepika and Ranveer exchanged marital vows as per Konkani tradition and on the following day, the couple tied the nuptial knot according to Sindhi rituals.

The two superstars never openly admitted to being in love. In fact, they remained tight-lipped until October 21, when they issued a statement to announce their wedding date.

Ranveer and Deepika were in a relationship for six years. The journey of the duo from being co-stars to Man and Wife has been awe-inspiring and dream-like. 

Their films may not have had a happy ending but in real life, they are indeed made for each other.

Here's wishing them hearty congratulations and a very Happy Married Life.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding picsDeepika Padukone Ranveer Singh marriageDeepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close