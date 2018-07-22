हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jimmy Shergill

Deepti Naval wanted to make a biopic on my great-aunt Amrita Sher-Gil, says Jimmy Shergill

Jimmy Shergill has revealed veteran actor Deepti Naval was planning to make a film based on his paternal great-aunt and famous Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil.

Deepti Naval wanted to make a biopic on my great-aunt Amrita Sher-Gil, says Jimmy Shergill

Mumbai: Jimmy Shergill has revealed veteran actor Deepti Naval was planning to make a film based on his paternal great-aunt and famous Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil.

The actor said Naval was supposed to produce the biopic on the renowned painter and also met his family as a part of her research. 

"She is my father's aunt. I remember that Deepti Naval ji had done whole lot of research on her because she wanted to produce a film on her. She has lot of material. This was 30 years back. 

"We were kids that time. I was in UP that time and she had come down there, met our family, did a lot of research. Now is the time (for biopic)," Jimmy told PTI. 

Sher-Gil was an eminent Hungarian-Indian painter and has been called one of the greatest avant-garde women artistes of the early 20th century and a pioneer in modern Indian art. She died in December 1941. The reason for her death has never been ascertained. 

"Today if somebody wants to make it (biopic on her) can come to me and if need help on getting certain details, I would share it," Jimmy said.

"Anyone who has done something good in life and is worth making a film then why not. Unless there are willing parties from actors to producers and financiers who are willing to make that happen then there shouldn't be a problem," he added.

The 47-year-old actor will next be seen in "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3". 

The Tigmanshu Dhulia directed film will see him reprising the role of Saheb - Aditya Pratap Singh.

The film will also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mahie Gill and Chitrangada Singh. It is slated to July 27. 

Jimmy ShergillDeepti NavalAmrita Sher-Gil

