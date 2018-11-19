हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato hits back at fan

Singer Demi Lovato slammed her fan who accused her team of being `rotten` and `pretend friends`.

Demi Lovato hits back at fan
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Singer Demi Lovato slammed her fan who accused her team of being `rotten` and `pretend friends`.

The 26-year-old "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took to Instagram to address a comment levied by a fan, reports dailymail.co.uk. 

"The demi team is so rotten and she does not realise it, needs a total change, mainly from dancer pretending to be friends," wrote the fan. 

Lovato then responded in the comments of the post, which was actually an image of a similar tweet the user had shared earlier.

"You have no idea what you`re talking about," said the singer. A second cryptic response read "true friends don`t do interviews about you when you OD".

While it isn`t clear who the fan was singling out with her initial post, many immediately speculated that she was referring to a former backup dancer, Dani Vitale.

Lovato immediately put a stop to that with the simple response: "I`m not talking about Dani Vitale."

Tags:
Demi Lovatosorry not sorryDani Vitale

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close