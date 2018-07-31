हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato may be suffering from overdose complication

Doctors have not decided when Lovato can be released from the hospital.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Singer Demi Lovato is still hospitalised here six days after a suspected drug overdose and is reportedly suffering from complications.

The "Tell me you love me" singer is reportedly suffering complications from the overdose, including extreme nausea and a high fever, reports tmz.com.

While doctors have not decided when Lovato can be released from the hospital, "she is under the care of medical experts and is expected to make a full recovery", a source said.

On July 25, Lovato was found unconscious following an overdose. She was reportedly treated with Narcan, a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose, before being rushed to the hospital.

 

