Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato's documentary on hold

The sequel of singer Demi Lovato's documentary "Simply Complicated" has been put on hold by Youtube, following Lovato's ill-health.

Los Angeles: The sequel of singer Demi Lovato's documentary "Simply Complicated" has been put on hold by Youtube, following Lovato's ill-health.

According to Indiewire.com, the film was scheduled to release this year but will now be delayed until at least 2019. 

Susanne Daniels, YouTube's global original programming chief, said: "We want her to get well, and she'll decide what she wants to say about this. She's had real struggles, and she's trying so hard, and I think the outpouring of sympathy for her is reflective of the way she shared her battles so publicly, so honestly."

"Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated" was released in October 2017 and chronicled her daily struggles with recovery.

The "Confident" singer was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday due to an apparent case of drug overdose.

