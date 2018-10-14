हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Demi Moore

Demi Moore makes Instagram debut in a royal way

Since making her Instagram debut, Moore has accumulated more than 32,600 followers.

Demi Moore makes Instagram debut in a royal way
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@Windsor_Dynasty

Los Angeles: Actress Demi Moore has officially made her Instagram debut in the most stylish way possible.

The actress, 55, shared the very-first video to her Instagram on Friday — just a few hours after making a surprise appearance at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s wedding, reports people.com.

The star used her first ever post to thank her glam team and Stella McCartney for making her feel like royalty.

"Stella, this is for you," Moore began the video, referencing the British designer of her maroon dress. "I'm just back from the wedding… I just have to say thank you so much. I felt so beautiful, so comfortable. I felt like a princess today. Thank you, thank you to your whole team. You guys were amazing."

Moore, who explained in the caption that her post was in "honor of my 3 beautiful daughters" who were "desperate for me to get into the InstaSwing", went on to show appreciation for the designers behind her matching shoes, fascinator, and silk clutch.

Since making her Instagram debut, Moore has accumulated more than 32,600 followers.

Her youngest daughter, Tallulah, 24, also gave her a warm welcome to the social media platform by resharing her video and expressing excitement that her "queen mother" finally gave in.

Tags:
Demi MooreDemi Moore InstagramDemi Moore filmsDemi Moore Ashton Kutcher

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close