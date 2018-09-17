Despite being unwell, Kriti Sanon shoots multiple films

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who recently wrapped her schedule for her upcoming film Luka Chuppi, has already started shooting for Housefull 4 in Rajasthan.

The actress who is doing multiple projects has been running on a hectic schedule, hopping from one film set to another.

According to reports, Kriti Sanon fell sick because of her busy schedule, however, the actress continued her shoot and is currently in Jaisalmar.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti recently posted a story of her being sick and trying desi kadha for a speedy recovery to continue the shoot.

Only 4 films old, actress Kriti Sanon has an exciting film line up to look forward to with projects like Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi, Panipat and Arjun Patiala. The young actress is leaving no stone unturned to treat her fans with her versatile performances in varied genres of films.

Housefull 4 will reunite the actress with her mentor Sajid Nadiadwala after her debut film Heropanti.

The actress is also gearing up for her big film Panipat.