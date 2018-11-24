हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Despite leg injury, Alia Bhatt attends dance practise session with Ranbir Kapoor

The rumoured lovebirds were captured arrived for dance classes in Bandra!

Despite leg injury, Alia Bhatt attends dance practise session with Ranbir Kapoor
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Despite her leg injury, Alia Bhatt has been extensively shooting for her upcoming projects. On Friday, the actress wrapped up the shooting of 'Kalank' and celebrated the occasion with a pizza party with the team. And now, a day later, she has been snapped with her 'Brahmastar' co-star Ranbir Kapoor for the dance session. 

The couple arrived separately for the dance class. While Ranbir, as usual, was busy on his phone, Alia looked visibly unwell in the photos. Take a look: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Recently, pictured had emerged on the internet in which it appeared that Ranbir was ignoring the 'Raazi' star and it was much visible on her face. However, only a day later, he was snapped accompanying her to a clinic, where she had gone after suffering a leg injury while shooting for 'Brahmastra'. Later, the same day, he was spotted at Alia's residence.

Ranbir and Alia are rumoured to be dating each other ever since they began shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Even though they haven't made anything official, their time-to-time public appearances and Alia's many Instagram posts clicked by Ranbir tells us there is more than what meets the eye. The duo is often spotted hanging out with each other's families as well!

