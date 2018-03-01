Dev Anand never attended Raj Kapoor’s Holi party – Here’s why

Mumbai: Holi is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India. Often referred to as the festival of colours, Holi, is all about get-togethers, delicious food, dance, music, fun and frollic amid splashes of vibrant colours. Hindi cinema has often incorporated the spirit of this festival in films. And the Kapoor family initiated a new tradition by celebrating it with friends in the industry at the famous RK Studious.

During Raj Kapoor’s times, artistes would feel honoured to attend the Holi bash at RK Studio. It was indeed a matter of great pride for them to be a part of the festivities hosted by Raj Kapoor.

All the big names in the industry would religiously attend the bash but there was one legend, who never participated. And it was none other than evergreen hero – Dev Anand.

And if you are wondering why Dev Anand never attended Kapoor’s Holi bash, here is the answer.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, Dev Anand did like playing Holi and hence kept away from the bash. Raj Kapoor, who knew about it, never forced Anand to take part in it.

RK Studio would brighten up with the vibrant colours of Holi and the joys of merriment. But sadly after Raj Kapoor’s passing away in 1988, the tradition of Holi celebrations at the Studio was discontinued.