Dhadak new song: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter get married in Vaara Re-Watch

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/Dharma Productions

New Delhi: Weeks after the much-awaited release of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's debut film 'Dhadak', the makers have dropped a new song titled 'Vaara Re' from the movie.

In the new song video, Janhvi and Ishaan as Parthavi and Madhu finally realise each other's worth in their lives and get married, soon they are blessed with a child and their lives starts to get back on the track. The beautiful song is rendered by Ajay Gogavale and music of the song is given by Ajay-Atul. Lyrics have been by Amitabh Bhattacharya. 

Watch the video:

Dhadak has done wonders at the box office. It has also performed well internationally and has recently entered the much-coveted 100 crore club in worldwide collections. Interestingly, it is all set to beat the lifetime collection of Dharma Production's 'Student Of The Year'. The teen drama SOTY had launched two star kids - Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and therefore was a much-hyped film. Released in 2012, it did a moderate business of Rs 70 crore in total.

Proud producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to break the happy news. He wrote: “DHADAK!!!!! Wins hearts globally !! 100 crore WORLDWIDE GROSS!!! A rare feat for a film with newcomers! So proud of Janhvi and Ishan! @ShashankKhaitan.”

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. However, 'Dhadak' has been set up at the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Ishaan steals the show as he aces his part of a young boy in love while Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in the movie. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama features classic actor Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.

The film released on July 20, 2018. The movie has remained steady at the Box Office giving the newcomers—Janhvi and Ishaan their maiden hit.

dhadak new song vaara re Janhvi Kapoor Ishaan Khatter dhadak Ashutosh Rana

