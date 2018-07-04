हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dhadak

Dhadak trio Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Shashank Khaitan are all smiles in this adorable pic

Janhvi took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable picture with her co-star and director.

Dhadak trio Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Shashank Khaitan are all smiles in this adorable pic

New Delhi: Popular star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will soon be making their Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak'. The movie is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta. The movie is an original remake of Marathi blockbuster film 'Sairat'. 

Janhvi took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable picture with her co-star and director. She captioned the picture as, “When you get your reward before your verdict #family #nazarnalage”

Check out the pic right here:

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Janhvi also posted a picture with the director, Shashank on her Instagram stories. 

Below is a screenshot of the same:

For the unversed, Janhvi is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. She has a younger sister, Khushi and is an avid social media user. 

On the other hand, Ishaan is the son of Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar. He is actor Shahid Kapoor's half-brother.

Ishaan was also roped in by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi for 'Beyond The Clouds' last year. He is a fabulous dancer like his half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

Ishaan and Janhvi recently graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine and both looked absolutely stunning! Ishaan was looking ultra-dapper in a brown suit while Janhvi was a treat to the eyes in a white tank top and red skirt. 

Tags:
dhadakJanhvi KapoorIshaan KhatterShashank Khaitan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close