Dharmendra

Dharmendra flaunts his love for mangoes in this video — And it's worth a watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra might have been missing from the big screen, But the Bollywood's Dharam paaji is still one of the most loved actors from the Hindi film inddustry. 

Dharmendra flaunts his love for mangoes in this video — And it&#039;s worth a watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Even today, at the age of 82, Dharmendra is quite active on the social media and constantly keeps his fans updated by sharing his photos and videos.

And, in the latest, Dharmendra has shared a video in which he is giving his fans a glimpse of the first batch of mangoes plucked from the trees at his 

The veteran actor is seen saying that the mangoes are of the Alphonso breed and are from his farm. "They were sown with a lot of love. We will eat them with a lot of love. How do you all like them?," he said in the video. 

Check out the video here:

 

In the meantime, Dharmendra will be next seen in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' along with his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and actress Kriti Kharbanda. 

The film will also have special appearances of Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, and Rekha. 

