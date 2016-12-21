Dharmendra health update: Sunny Deol, Hema Malini say he is recovering well

New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, who was hospitalised on Monday afternoon, is now on the road to recovery. In order to update the fans about his heath, son Sunny Deol and wife Hema Malini took to Twitter with reassuring messages.

"Thanks a lot for your concern about my father's health. He was down with food poisoning and is recovering fast. Please don't speculate about it," the 'Ghayal' hunk tweeted.

Hema further revealed that Dharmendra will be discharged soon from the hospital.

Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' posted on Twitter, "Just to reassure everyone concerned about Dharamji in hospital - he is recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon. Thank you all (sic)."

He was taken to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai following gastro infection. To treat him, doctors reportedly put him on antibiotics.