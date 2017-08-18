close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Dharmendra makes debut on social media

Dharmendra, 81, on Thursday made his debut on Twitter, with two photographs of himself from the sets of his upcoming film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 10:50
Dharmendra makes debut on social media

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra has made his debut on social media website Twitter and his actor son Sunny Deol has welcomed him.

Dharmendra, 81, on Thursday made his debut on Twitter, with two photographs of himself from the sets of his upcoming film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’.

"Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you... So, here is me from the sets of 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se'... New Beginnings, shoot mode, Hyderabad," he tweeted.

The ‘Sholay’ actor has 3,273 followers, among them sons Sunny and Bobby and grandson Karan Deol, who is soon going to make his debut in Bollywood with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.

Sunny on Thursday tweeted that he and his brother Bobby "succeeded" in getting their father on the micro-blogging website.

"Me and Bob eventually succeeded in getting dad here... Welcome Dad," Sunny tweeted.

The third part of ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ is being shot in Hyderabad and also features Bobby and Sunny.

The part first part of ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ released in 2011 and was directed by Samir Karnik.

TAGS

DharmendraDharmendra on TwitterSunny DeolBobby DeolDeol

From Zee News

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-hot-to-handle
Music

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-...

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack
People

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Ba...

&#039;Star Wars&#039; Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works
Movies

'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!
Movies

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film

Justin Bieber unveils new track &#039;Friends&#039;
Music

Justin Bieber unveils new track 'Friends'

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi
People

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Ko...

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar are director&#039;s delight: &#039;Shubh Mangal Saavdhan&#039; director
Movies

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar are director's deli...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video