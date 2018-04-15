Dharmendra to get Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra has been chosen for Maharashtra government's Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award and director Rajkumar Hirani will get the Raj Kapoor Special Contributions Award.

Maharashtra Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde made the announcement via social media on Sunday.

"Delighted to announce veteran actor Dharmendraji as the recipient of Maharashtra State's Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award and director Rajkumar Hirani on being selected for the Raj Kapoor Special Contributions Award. Congratulations!" Tawde tweeted.

Marathi actor Vijay Chavhan and actress Mrinal Kulkarni will be honoured too.

"Congratulations to veteran actor Vijay Chavhan and actress-director Mrinal Kulkarni on being announced as the recipients of the prestigious Chitrapati V Shantaram Jivangaurav Puraskar and Chitrapati V Shantaram Vishesh Yogdaan Puraskar respectively," he added.