Brace yourself! Dhinchak Pooja sings Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' and you have to watch it

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember 'selfie' sensation Dhinchak Pooja, right? Well, the undisputed queen of cringe pop is back but this time not with any of her songs but something we all have heard ample times and are in love with.

Well, Dhinchak shared a dubsmash video on her Instagram page where she can be seen lip-syncing to international music sensation Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You'. Yes, you heard that right—Shape Of You!

The song not only became a chartbuster upon its release in 2017 but also went on to create several records. But leave that aside, out own desi music sensation Dhinchak Pooja adds her own swag to the song.

Watch it here:

Can we say more? Not really.

Dhinchak Pooja shot to fame with her cringe pop music on social media. She even participated in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' but got eliminated quite early. Later she was seen in another show 'Entertainment Ki Raat'.

The young social media sensation enjoys a solid fanbase despite receiving major backlash from haters for the kind of songs she sings.

You simply can't ignore her songs!