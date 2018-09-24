हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Dhoom Dhadakka from Namaste England to release tomorrow

After releasing two popular chartbusters Tere Liye and the peppy song 'Bhare Bazaar'. The makers are all set to release the next song Dhoom Dhadakka.

Dhoom Dhadakka from Namaste England to release tomorrow

New Delhi: After releasing two popular chartbusters Tere Liye and the peppy song 'Bhare Bazaar'. The makers are all set to release the next song Dhoom Dhadakka.

Arjun Kapoor took on to his social media handle to announce the release of his new song saying, "#DhoomDhadakka ke bina celebration adhuri hai. Song out tom at 11 am!"

The song is said to be based on the theme of a Punjabi wedding. The dance has been choreographed by the legendary chorographer Ganesh Acharya the song is a perfect blend of wedding and essence of Punjab. 

The song is sung by Shahid Mallya and Antara Mitra, composed by Mannan Shah and penned by Javed Akhtar. 

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have impressed the audience with their fun banter and adorable chemistry. They will be will be seen collaborating for the second time after the actors' debut film 'Ishaqzaade'.

Earlier songs, Tere Liye and Bhare Bazaar garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience with more than 20 million views. Bhare Bazaar song witnessed a unique launch with huge Led screens in the crowded markets in the heartland of India across 6 cities of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. 

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s 'Namaste England’ is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. 

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. 'Namaste England' has gone on floors with this announcement and is scheduled to hit the theatres on the 19th of October, 2018.

Tags:
Arjun KapoorParineeti ChopraNamaste Englanddhoom dhaddakka

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close