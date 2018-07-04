हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza expresses concern over child rapes in the country

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who is associated with a lot of social causes, in an exclusive chat with Zee News said that she is terrified of the incidents of rape involving children in the country. The actress also said that the accused must be given strict punishment for the crime, and that there must be no differentiation on the basis of religion, or where the accused hails from.

Dia is the brand ambassador of 'Save the Children' initiative in Mumbai. The actress and the team are trying to get education for street children in Mumbai Central's BAMC school. They are also working towards getting Aadhar cards issued for these children so that they have an identity proof.

The actress is associated with many initiatives related to the environment. She has worked hard for education of the street children and has tried her best to help them make a mark in the society. With the help of the initiatives taken by the government, the actress has been successful in her endeavours. Looking at street kids and how they live their lives inspires the actress but at the same time, the growing number of horrific rape incidents with children in the country leaves her appalled and aghast.

Dia believes that one must not be sympathetic towards the accused and that strict punishment must be given. Judgement should not be based on religion, caste, creed or from where the criminal hails.

The actress is also worried about the children living on the street. She believes that at a time when children are not safe even in their homes, the protection of those living on the streets is a big question. She said that the rules must be framed so that these children also get protection.

Dia has often openly expressed her thoughts on causes close to her heart. Besides work, the actress takes out time for various social campaigns and is a part of many besides 'Save the Children' initiative with which she has been associated for last three years.

