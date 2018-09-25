Dia Mirza represents India at Social Good Summit in New York

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dia Mirza

 New Delhi: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who has become a global name owing to her work in the field of environment protection, has been invited to be one of the speakers at the Social Good Summit 2018 at New York on September 23 this year. In her personal and professional life, Dia has always highlighted the cause 'Beat Plastic Pollution' in every way and has used her voice to spread this message far and wide. 

Brought up in a family where sustainability has been ingrained in every little act of theirs, Dia has been conditioned right from childhood to embrace an eco-friendly way of living. Dia said, “I think the beat pollution campaign comes to me as one of the most significant campaigns of our times and one of the most successful, because now more than ever before, people understand how useless single-use plastics are - and how dangerous they are for the environment.”

Adding, she said "The Social Good Summit is a great platform for recognizing and celebrating people who champion sustainability and at the same time, understanding the gravity of the situation. I am delighted to be a part of this and meet these wonderful individuals who are working every single day towards a better world. It's an onus each of us need to take on ourselves and act responsibly."

Dia strongly believes that youth is at the centre of the solutions for the environment and can be the wave of change that is required. At the panel, they discussed the importance of building this awareness right from childhood helping them shape their conviction to champion the environment in every act. They also spoke of the need for successful advocacy and campaigns, like the #BeatPollution campaign around World Environment Day in India, to draw awareness to pollution and environmental issues. 

A session driven by solutions, Dia continues to be a strong voice for environmental conservation leading change across the world.

