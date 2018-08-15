हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher dole out hair care secrets

Stars Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher say it is essential to have a proper hair care regime, which includes regular oiling and hair spa.

Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher dole out hair care secrets

Mumbai: Stars Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher say it is essential to have a proper hair care regime, which includes regular oiling and hair spa.

Dia, Saiyami along with Aahana Kumra have come together for brand Blunt's digital campaign #ShineWithBBLUNT. 

"My curls can be difficult to manage but I've been lucky to find the perfect products that suit my hair. I shampoo, put leave-in conditioner, diffuse dry my hair and I'm ready to go. Once a month, I also go for a nice hair spa which feels great," Saiyami said in a statement to IANS. 

Dia said her hair care regime includes oiling her hair once a week and deep conditioning.

"I also make sure to eat right and keep myself hydrated throughout the day. When it comes to colouring my hair, I only use an ammonia-free, expert developed and approved product," she added. 

To this, Aahana said: "I make sure I oil my hair, and take steam after oiling it. Also, I definitely keep my scalp clean as I think it is of utmost importance. Keep the scalp clean is my simple mantra."

