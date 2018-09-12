हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Did Karan Johar just confirm Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding?

Thanks to filmmaker Karan Johar, looks like Deep-Veer will indeed exchange marital vows this year! 

Did Karan Johar just confirm Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh&#039;s wedding?

New Delhi: After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Roka ceremony, all eyes are on other B-Town couples that have neither admitted nor denied being in a relationship. One such couple is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and with each passing day, reports of the two planning to tie the knot keep getting stronger. Both have never admitted to being in love, but haven't denied it either. Rumours mills suggest that the two will tie the knot in Lake Como, Italy in presence of just close family and friends. However, there has been no official confirmation of the same and fans are much curious to know more about the wedding (if it is indeed happening)!

Well, thanks to ace filmmaker Karan Johar, looks like Deep-Veer will indeed exchange marital vows this year! As per a Times Now report, Johar, who has turned radio jockey for show 'Calling Karan', was asked about Deep-Veer's wedding. A fan asked Karan in a rapid-fire round, “Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are getting married. Deny or Accept?" to this, Karan reportedly said, “ I am not denying!"

Well, that surely reveals something!

Last year, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma too had a beautiful Italy wedding in Tuscany. The two gave everyone a pleasant surprise by announcing their marriage on Twitter!

After the Virushka wedding, there has been a marriage boom in Bollywood. Recently, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in Mumbai followed by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's hush-hush Delhi wedding. 

