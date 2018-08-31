Did KJo tell Ranbir's girlfriend that 'Sanju' star would make best husband in the world?

New Delhi: The maverick filmmaker Karan Johar is known for her blunt statements and to the point talks. In fact, the audience can't wait to watch him on the popular celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 6. While there is still time for that, KJo is making the most of his time on the radio.

The second season of his radio show 'Calling Karan' is equally interesting. According to a report in Spotboye.com, the filmmaker in his radio show have got B-Towners seeking love-related advice from him and guess who made a call to him recently? Well, none other than 'Sanju' star Ranbir Kapoor.

The report states that in a special segment titled 'Celeb Surprise' KJo asked Ranbir about his new love affair while on the call with him. The report quoted the actor as asking, “Agar ek relationship me aap ek galti karte ho, aur fir dubara woh galti karte ho. So, what is the right way to sort out that mistake?” To this KJo said, “Then you should exit that relationship. Because there’s no way, you can make two mistakes, one after the other, without realising that something is actually wrong, Ranbir. So, I am sure, you know what I am talking about?”

Ranbir then asked some reverse rapid fire questions. He asked Karan if there's any advice he would like to give to his girlfriend or partner. KJo said, “That you are the best husband in the world aur mene woh advice de diya hai, Ranbir!”

Now, that is a biggie, what say!

For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt are rumoured to be dating each other. The couple will be next seen together in 'Brahmastra', a film by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.