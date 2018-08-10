हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Did Nick Jonas just confirm his engagement to Priyanka Chopra?

Rumour mills have been suggesting for over a week that Pee Cee and Nick got engaged on the actress's birthday.

New Delhi: Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra's love life is the new talk of the town these days! The actress is dating international pop-sensation Nick Jonas and rumours of the two getting engaged have been floating around for quite some time now. As per the latest reports, Nick Jonas has now confirmed his engagement to Pee Cee! 

As per a report in US Weekly, a fan congratulated Nick for his engagement. To everyone's surprise, the pop-star replied with 'Thanks, Man'. If this isn't a confirmation, we don't know what is! There has been no official announcement but with this, it looks like the cat is finally out of the bag! 

Priyanka and Nick's wedding rumours caught fire when the actress walked out of Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share that Pee Cee is no longer a part of the film. His tweet was enough to let us know that there is more than what meets the eye. Ali had written, “ “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life” 

Rumour mills have been suggesting for over a week that Pee Cee and Nick got engaged on the actress's birthday.

Priyanka, too, almost confirmed her relationship with Nick earlier when she commented that the two were 'getting to know each other'.
Well, looks like the 'getting to know' phase is over and the two are planning to take the big step soon!

Priyanka ChopraNick Jonaspriyanka chopra engagementNick Jonas confirms engagement

