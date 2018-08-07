हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Did Priyanka Chopra remove her engagement ring at Delhi airport? Watch video

The actress was seen removing a huge rock from her ring finger and tucking it into her pocket. 

File photo

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra is back in town. Yes, the Desi Girl was on Monday snapped at the Delhi International airport by the shutterbugs. 

Priyanka, who looked every bit sassy and classy in a black sheer shirt and blue denim, was seen removing a huge rock from her ring finger, before exiting the airport. However, little did she know that her act was filmed and shared on the internet, which has now gone viral. 

Watch the video here:

In the video, Priyanka is seen removing the ring and tucking it into her denim pocket before coming out of the airport. After posing for selfies with fans and signing autographs, she headed towards her car. 

Priyanka has been making news for her engagement to rumoured beau ever since she opted out of Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Sultan' opposite Salman Khan. However, she has maintained her silence on rumours on her relationship with Nick and her reported fallout with Salman. After her exit from 'Bharat', several reports claimed that Salman has vowed to never work with Priyanka again in future. 

A few days back, reports of Priyanka and her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas' engagement surfaced in media. Several media reports claimed that Nick reportedly put a ring on Priyanka's finger on her birthday, which falls on July 18, while they were in London. The 25-year-old American singing sensation had apparently shut down an entire Tiffany's store to pick the perfect ring for his lady love. Rumours are rife that the couple will tie the knot on Nick's 26th birthday on September 16. 

Recently, a video was shared on the social media in which Priyanka was seen cheering for her man Nick while he was performing on a stage at a music festival. Many videos of the couple have gone viral on the internet in recent times including one from an after-party where the two were seen getting close and cosy at a nightclub. 

The actress recently wrapped up her American series 'Quantico' and is all set to begin shooting for her home production 'The Sky Is Pink' in Mumbai. The film will be directed by Shonali Bose and will also star Farhan Akhtar. 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraSalman KhanQuanticoNick JonasPriyanka Nick Jonas engagementBharatSalman Khan Priyanka Chopra

