Did Ranveer Singh have his bachelor party in Orlando with rumoured ladylove Deepika Padukone?

New Delhi: Speculations about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding have been doing rounds for quite some time. Several reports have claimed that the duo is all set to get hitched in November this year in a private ceremony in Italy.

And now, another piece of the report has added to the story of one of the most talked about the rumoured wedding of this year. Just a couple of days back, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted in Orlando. If the buzz is to be believed, the rumoured couple were there for the bachelor's party.

In fact, one of the fans had also shared a video of the duo enjoying a vacation in Orlando. Both Deepika and Ranveer were seen taking a stroll on the street hand-in-hand. Recently, during a media interaction, when Deepika was questioned about rumours doing rounds on her wedding, she responded by saying, "You'll know soon."

For the unversed, Ranveer and Deepika started dating each other in 2011 and since then, they have been inseparable. Their impending wedding has been making the most buzz right now. Although the duo has spoken a single word about it yet rumour mills are churning out hot gossip about one of the biggest weddings of this season in Bollywood.

Reports are also there that Deepika's mother is likely to arrange for a puja ahead of their wedding. According to Spotboye.com, ten days prior to the wedding, a Nandi Puja will take place at the Bangalore residence of the actress and it has been arranged by the Deepika's mom. In fact, Ranveer and his family have reportedly been invited to attend the grand puja.

Well, the buzz is strong that Deepika and Ranveer will tie the knot on November 20, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy. The wedding will be a close-knit affair with only family and close friends in attendance. Something similar to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fairytale wedding at Tuscany, Italy.

The duo will most likely host a lavish reception in Mumbai for industry friends and relatives. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet and the couple is tight-lipped about the whole affair.

On the professional front, Ranveer will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' while Deepika has been cast in for the 4th instalment of Vin Diesel's actioner 'xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage'.