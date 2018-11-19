Aww! Ranveer Singh's mehendi has Deepika written on it—Pic proof

New Delhi: Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all over the internet these days. The 'It' couple of Bollywood tied the knot in a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony on November 14 at the picturesque locale of Lake Como, Italy. On November 15, Deepveer exchanged marital vows in a Sidhi style wedding. The bride and groom shared pictures from their wedding on social media which made fans go gaga over them. While we still weren't over the Deepveer wedding pics, the couple returned to Mumbai as man and wife and greeted the media outside their home.

While posing for the shutterbugs and addressing the media, Ranveer and Deepika looked endearing together! However, after looking at the pictures, what got our attention was the mehendi design on Ranveer's palm. The actor had his bride's name written on his palm with mehendi.

Check it out for yourself here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

How adorable is that gesture! This is why all girls out there want a man like Ranveer Singh in their life.

Well, we can never really take our eyes off 'Deepveer'. The two have been giving us major relationship goals for a long time and their dreamy wedding in Italy just makes us believe that 'Happily ever after' exists!

Here's wishing Ranveer and Deepika, loads of love and a happily married life.

The couple will host two reception parties reportedly, one in Bengaluru on November 21 and the other in Mumbai on November 28.