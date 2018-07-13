हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Did you know Anil Kapoor’s character in 'Fanney Khan’ and ‘Woh Saat Din’ are similar?

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor's character in Fanney Khan is strangely similar to his character in his debut film 'Woh Saat Din'.

The film is about a taxi driver whose dream to become a singer remains unfulfilled. 

Anil Kapoor's character in Fanney Khan is very similar to his character in his debut film ‘Woh Saat Din’ (1983). In the film, Kapoor played a struggling musician who found it difficult to fulfill his dreams.
It is a mere coincidence that Anil Kapoor is playing a similar character after 35 years. While the focus in ‘Woh Saat Din was on his character’s love life, the focus in ‘Fanney Khan’ is on his character trying to fulfill his dream through his daughter.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Fanney Khan is jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's ROMPL Production and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

The film which is slated to release on August 3 also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Anaitha Nair and Pihu Sand in supporting roles.

The music for the film has been composed by Amit Trivedi and the songs have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

‘Fanney Khan’ will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor sharing screen space after 18 years. But they aren’t romantically paired opposite each other. 

Aishwarya and Anil have worked in Subhash Ghai's Taal in 1999 and Satish Kaushik's Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai in 2000.

