Did you know Deepika Padukone turned down a film due to pay disparity?

New Delhi: Many of our actresses in Bollywood have openly talked about how gender pay disparity exists in the industry. The male hero would get more money whereas a female actress is left with no choice but to settle for less. But things are changing now.

Deepika Padukone recently revealed how she once turned down an offer because of the pay gap. Timesofindia.com quoted the actress as saying, “I know my track record and what I'm worth. I know that his films haven't been doing well as my films have been doing. It made absolutely no sense. I was okay to say no to that film based on that one thing, as I thought it was unfair.”

She said this during an event in the city.

Deepika added, “I don't think I'll be able to live with the thought knowing that I have been a part of a film, had the same creative contribution or bringing the same value to a film but being underpaid.”

The A-lister is now gearing up to start working on her next venture 'Chhapaak'.

She will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will not only play the titular role but also produce the movie. The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15.

The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.