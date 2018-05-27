Did you know Salman Khan starrer Race 3 had the largest shooting unit ever?

New Delhi: Salman Khan's much-awaited Bollywood project 'Race 3' is soon going to hit the theatres. From dropping extravagant posters to releasing foot-tapping songs, the actor and his team are leaving no stone unturned to market their film in the best way possible. Recently, we have also got to know that this Salman Khan starrer had the largest shooting unit ever.

As per sources, the makers had the largest shooting unit ever used in Bollywood while shooting the climax sequence for the action entertainer. The team filmed the action schedule in Abu Dhabi with three separate units on one set. The cast shot their action sequences at three different sets, simultaneously.

"Taking the franchise forward, the team of 'Race 3' is opting for a 5 set camera to provide an enhanced experience to the audience. While the team has tried all means to deliver their best, the crew too is putting opting for the best technology, " a source was quoted as saying.

'Race 3' is the third franchise of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Race. However, the makers have claimed that the third instalment is more action-packed and has more suspense that would keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. The action sequences were shot in picturesque Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai.

The power-packed trailer had already received a humungous response on the internet and had garnered a lot of views.

Releasing on Eid 2018, 'Race 3' is a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs, all in equal proportion.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2018

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, 'Race 3' is directed by Remo D'souza.